James A. “Jim” Koch, 84, Emporia, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
James Austin Koch was born October 10, 1937 at home in Elmdale, Kansas, the son of Albert Henry and Ferne Keith (Wright) Koch. 63 years ago, Jim married his soulmate and true love, Sandra Sue Clements at Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia, on June 7, 1959. She survives at home. Over their years together Jim and Sandra did everything as a couple, they especially loved traveling.
Surviving are their six children, Kristi Campbell (Marc), Fayetteville, Arkansas, Dr. J. Michael Koch (Brenda), Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Jamie Gottlob (Clint), Tulsa, Oklahoma, Melissa Merriam (Andy), Overland Park, Kansas, Jason Koch (Taverli), Emporia, Kansas, and Dr. Betsy Koch, Garden City, Missouri; grandchildren, Austin, Davis (Emily), and Caroline Campbell, J. Hunter and Zachary Koch, Chase and Emily Gottlob, Luke, Sam, and Kate Merriam, Taylen and Parker Koch. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marcia Ann Koch.
Jim retired as General Manager of KP&L/WestStar after 35 years, but continued with his wife operating Second Love Gifts. He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking, could fix anything, and had even built the family home.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, served 8 years on the Board of Directors for Newman Regional Health Hospital, was a 4-H leader and served on the Emporia/Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning & Zoning Commission. He served in the Army Reserve in the 60’s and 70’s and was a Lifetime member of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion.
Jim’s interests included: fly fishing on Lake Taneycomo in Branson, Missouri, traveling with his wife, pets, watching the Kansas City Chiefs and KC Royals, hunting and guns.
Friends may stop by Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home to pay their respects beginning Saturday evening.
A private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia.
A memorial has been established with Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. He supported Saint Jude and the children were a first priority for him. Contributions may be sent to the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
