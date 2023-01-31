A motion hearing was held Tuesday in a 2020 Emporia robbery and shooting. Prosecutors now accuse two men of attempted murder.
Lance Sutton, 26, of Emporia was convicted in August 2021 of aggravated burglary and aggravated burglary. He now awaits trial for attempted second-degree murder and three additional counts.
All the charges stem from the shooting of a man Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Linn Avenue and Whildin Street.
Marcos Diaz, 26, originally was charged with shooting the victim in a car. A complaint filed by Lyon County prosecutors last June reinforces the claim that Diaz pulled a trigger.
But that most recent complaint added Sutton, claiming he also attempted to kill the victim but without success. Emporia Police said at the time that three shots were fired, with the victim struck once.
Prosecutors say Sutton wanted to take either marijuana, money or both from the victim. The victim was treated for minor injuries.
Sutton was sentenced to 206 months in prison in an earlier trial. The current charges are not only attempted murder, but conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and criminal discharge of a firearm.
Sutton pleaded not guilty to the latest four charges in mid-October. He's scheduled for trial Monday, February 27.
Diaz also awaits trial for attempted second-degree murder and seven other felonies. A pretrial conference in his case is scheduled for Thursday, March 9. Diaz remains in the Lyon County Jail on $150,000 bond.
Another suspect in the case, Kenneth Hopkins, 23, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery in May 2021.
Hopkins and Sutton are imprisoned in El Dorado. Kansas Department of Corrections records show Sutton was reported in 2020 for “incitement to riot” there.
A 16-year-old juvenile also may have been involved in the attack. Prosecutors say the juvenile rode with the victim to the scene of the shooting.
