Aralyn Kay Moore, seven month old daughter of Devon Moore and Tony Huston, passed away early Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Newman Regional Health.
She was born October 1, 2020 in Emporia, Kansas.
Aralyn will live on in the hearts and memories of her mother and father; a sister, Addison Gaddy; brothers, Aidan Grame, Bentley Huston and Breken Huston; maternal grandmother, Nicole Moore; paternal grandmother, Diana Cole; maternal great-grandparents, LeRoy and Charlene Moore; an aunt, Amanda Linton and uncles, Levi and Michael Marcotte.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service being held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Inurnment will be at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids. Condolences may be expressed at
