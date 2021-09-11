A large crowd converged on Jones Park Saturday morning to watch the Emporia High girls cross country team place fifth and the boys take 12th at the Spartans’ only home meet of the season.
Emporia head coach Mike Robinson said that cross country is unique from other sports in that each school typically only gets to host one event in a season.
“It’s once a year unless we get a league or regional meet, so it’s pretty special,” he said. “We try to get all the fans to come out and represent. … It looked packed to me, so I’m happy that people came out and got to see a home meet for once.”
Robinson said that home teams typically have an edge over the competition when they compete on their home course.
“We practice out here some, especially the week of,” he said. “Knowing the course, knowing where the footing’s good and bad and how to navigate certain parts strategically is a big advantage, I think.”
Thirteen teams competed in the girls race, with Manhattan outpacing the field followed by Olathe East, Bishop Carroll and Derby.
Elizabeth Willhite was the first Spartan across the finish line, finishing 25th out of 96 with a time of 20:52.8. She was followed by Sofia Ruvalcaba, who placed 30th at 21:15.8. Micah Sheffy-Harris came in 34th at 21:49.5, Avery Gutierrez placed 40th at 22:01.7, Maryn True finished 44th at 22:11.4, Lily Heinen was 48th at 22:19.3 and Leanna Lewis was 58th at 22:43.3.
“The girls had a good day,” Robinson said. “The girls came out fifth and that’s a pretty stack field on the girls side.”
Olathe East dominated the 14-team boys race with Manhattan finishing second.
Jonathan Laudie was the top racer for the Emporia boys, finishing 11th out of 98 with a time of 17:01.4 while Daghyn True came in 16th at 17:10.0. Michael Shi placed 68th at 19:11.9, Eli Hauff was 76th at 19:37.7, Shiloh Arguello finished 80th at 19:55.5 and Tyler Proehl was 91st at 20:36.1.
“The guys it looks like could have had a little bit better of a day,” Robinson said. “I think we still have a lot to work on, but it’s early in the season so there’s plenty of time. … It’s just going to be a matter of thinking more about execution of our race plans. We have some individuals really doing well. We have some that need to work a little bit more on that and then just getting our fitness up, continue to get in shape.”
This was the Spartans’ second meet of the season after opening at Manhattan last Saturday. Robinson said that preseason and the early part of the season have been hot, but that his runners don’t complain and consistently put forth their best effort.
“They work hard, they race hard,” he said.
Cross country is certainly not an easy sport but Robinson said that there’s something about it that keeps kids coming back every year.
“It’s a different ball game,” he said. “It’s a very almost family-type atmosphere. It’s unique in that there’s an individual aspect and then there’s also the team aspect too. It’s just a lot of fun. It’s always a great group of kids too.”
The Spartans will head to the Bonner Springs Invitational at Wyandotte County Park next Saturday. Races are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
