Yvonne Jean Johnson, 83, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Yvonne was born August 30, 1936 in Emporia, the daughter of Urie Aristed and Reva Mable (Essex) Drake. She was the Director of the Emporia Area ECKAN for 40 years retiring about 10 years ago. Yvonne was a member of the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Emporia. She enjoyed shopping and going to flea markets.
Yvonne married Ronald Edward Armstrong and they later divorced. She then married Kenneth Dorsey and they later divorced. Yvonne then married Ural Samuel Johnson and they later divorced. She is survived by sons, Christopher Arnell Armstrong of Stockbridge, Georgia, Kenneth Dorsey, Jr. of Denver, Colorado, Lester Tyre Johnson of Snellville, Georgia, Aqeel Taj of Emporia; daughter, Lenora Renee Armstrong of Emporia; brothers, Billy Don Drake of Kansas City, Missouri, Rudy Drake of Emporia, Mark Henry Drake of Emporia; sisters, Shirley Long of Ottawa, Kansas, Donna Isabelle Drake of Emporia, Sue Drake of St. Paul, Minnesota, Pamela Drake of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Shanell Hanson, Tamara Armstrong, Ashley Ferguson, Nathaniel Armstrong, Jericho Dorsey, Jordan Torres and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Marshall Aristed Armstrong; sister, Jessie Drake and 2 brothers.
Cremation is planned. Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
