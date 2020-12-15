The Emporia State men’s basketball team has picked up an exhibition game with Wichita State on Friday, December 18. The game will count as a regular season contest for the Shockers. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm at Koch Arena in Wichita.
With NCAA Division II limited to 22 regular season games this year and the MIAA scheduling a full 22 game conference season, this will be an exhibition game for the Hornets. Wichita State will count it as a regular season game to replace one of the games the Shockers missed earlier this year at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
There will be no single game tickets available for purchase. The game will be available on ESPN+ with the Emporia State radio broadcast available on KFFX/104.9FM.
The Wichita State game will be sandwiched between two MIAA home games for Emporia State. The Hornets play host to Lincoln at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17 and then welcome Central Missouri into White Auditorium on Saturday, December 19 for a 4:00 p.m. tip-off.
Emporia State trails Wichita State 39-27 overall including an 0-9 record in games that have counted as exhibitions for Emporia State. Their last meeting was a 76-54 Shocker win on November 21, 2015. The then #9 Shockers got 23 points from Ron Baker while Josh Oswald led the Hornets with 16 points.
The Hornets are currently 3-0 and receiving votes in this week’s NABC Division II National Poll.
