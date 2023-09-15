The Kansas Department of Transportation will work on the traffic signals at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50/Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street in Emporia next week.
According to KDOT, intermittent lane closures are expected to occur at the intersection beginning Monday, Sept. 18, and Tuesday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. Motorists should plan for delays and add extra time to their commutes.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
