Over the last week, The Emporia Gazette has received several questions about changes in how COVID-19 cases are reported through Lyon County Public Health. More specifically, people were wondering why active cases are no longer being reported.
We reached out to Justin Ogleby at the Flint Hills Community Health Center to discuss those changes in reporting.
Ogleby said the reason active cases are no longer being reported is because the data no longer gives “an accurate picture of the pandemic.”
Ogleby said new positive cases are a better metric for Lyon County Public Health to use because the data “has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic.”
“Since isolation times have changed to five days, people are counted as recovered much sooner,” he explained. “In the past, isolation times were 10 days. If we corrected for that, our active cases would be nearly double for as what the graph would show.”
He said the process of determining how many cases are active involves case investigation. In order to determine how many cases are active, officials need two numbers: the number of new positive cases and the number of people counted as recovered.
“The way to find out if someone is recovered is to do an investigation and contact to person to check on their status,” he said. “If they are still symptomatic, they aren’t recovered yet — even if they are past their five days.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is currently in charge of investigations for Lyon County and, because of that, the recovered field in the database isn’t consistently updated.
“[That] gives us inaccurate data,” Ogleby said. “These two reasons are why we decided to move away from ‘active cases’ and to ‘new positives.’ It is more accurate data and it tells us the same thing about active spread in the community in a way that reflects on the graphs quicker.”
Ogleby said active cases also would not show a “decrease” until people ended their isolations. That, he said, would occur about a week after the county’s peak.
“New positives started showing our peak as soon as we started getting less positives,” he said.
Lyon County Public Health’s COVID-19 database updates three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information, visit publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
