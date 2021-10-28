The Emporia Gazette
Newman Regional Health dropped to just 4% bed capacity, with an average of one bed available on any given day, this week.
According to the hospital’s weekly COVID-19 dashboard, a daily average of 24 patients were hospitalized each day between Oct. 13 — 26 — including both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. Of that number, 21 were seen in ICU beds and three were in ICU beds.
Newman Regional Health reported a daily average of eight COVID-19 positives a day in that time frame, including two in Express Care, two in the emergency room, one inpatient and three in the ICU.
Since July 1, 43 of the 49 (89.6%) hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Newman Regional Health were unvaccinated. Just five were vaccinated.
90% of covid hospitalizations are unvaccinated, yet we will still have clowns who say "VaCcInEs dOnT wOrK." When such a large group of people say vaccines don't work when they obviously do, it starts making sense on how they could be believe the election was stolen... dull bulbs!
