The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, located at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be open every Saturday and Sunday during the pandemic.
This is a drive-thru service only, located on the north side of Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St.
Pre-packaged food pantry items are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays and 4 - 6 p.m. Sundays. There is a limit of one bag per household each weekend.
To-go meals are served at 11 a.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays while supplies last.
For more information visit @sacredheartemporiaks on Facebook.
