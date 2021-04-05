The Emporia City Commission will meet for an action session in the municipal courtroom at 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.
The commission will consider a series of ordinances related to face masks, expanding alcohol serving hours, giving permission for a beer garden at the Dynamic Discs Open and granting tax-exempt status to Glendo LLC for its real property improvements.
Additionally, it will appoint new members to the Multi-Use Path Planning, Emporia Main Street and the Metropolitan Planning Commission boards.
The commission will proclaim the month of April as National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, April 22 as Earth Day, April 30 as Arbor Day and April 11-17 as Nation Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
