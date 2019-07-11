Denim & Diamonds fundraisers
Through Thursday, 50 percent of all entry fees for Bourbon Cowboy’s Disc Golf tournament will be donated to Newman Regional Health’s Denim & Diamonds fundraiser.
ECKAN enrollment
ECKAN Head Start is now accepting applications for enrollment for its 2019-2020 programs. ECKAN provides full-day preschool for ages 3-5, childcare for ages birth - 3 and home-based services through age 5.
All services and programs are free.
Applications accepted 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday all year at 1130 Scott St. or 215 W. Sixth Ave., Room 205. Call 343-3270 or 342-2304 for more information.
Free Bridge lessons
Are you interested in learning how to play Bridge? Sign up for free lessons at Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave. Classes will be offered starting 11 a.m. Thursdays.
Call 343-3160 to register.
Bond Town Hall Meetings
Emporia Public Schools invites the public to attend one of four town hall meetings to learn about the bond as well as common district needs and project recommendations. The first meeting is noon today at Walnut Elementary School, 801 Grove Ave.
District administrators, as well as HTK architects, will be available to share information and answer any questions community stakeholders may have. Plans have developed over the past 18 months as information was gathered through the district facilities needs assessment. For questions or more information regarding the bond or town hall meetings please call 341-2200 or email community.relations@usd253.net
EARSP meets
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “Presentation on Avoiding Scammers” presented by Kala Maxfield.
Greeters will be Louise Wright and Mary Pool and the Thought of the Day will be given by Barb Sheeley.
Beacon For Hope at the bookstore
Join Beacon For Hope Executive Director Melissa Kurtenbach for a presentation regarding resources for suicide prevention in our community and beyond, 12:30 p.m. today at Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, 1122 Commercial St. This is a free event and all are welcome.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist Men will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church fellowship hall. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward church and community projects.
Back to School Assistance
The Salvation Army will accept applications for back to school assistance between July 2 - July 26 at 327 Constitution St. Appointments are needed.
All applicants are required to bring picture ID, proof of all persons living in the home, proof os students’ ages, proof of all income OR picture ID, food benefits approval statement from DCF and proof of students’ ages. Qualifying students will receive supplies as needed, a back pack and clothing.
For more information or to make an appointment contact Rose or Suzanne at 342-3093.
Movie Trivia Night
The No Coast Film Festival will hold a Movie Trivia Night 6 - 8 p.m. July 18 at Twin Rivers Wine and Gourmet Shoppe.
Tickets are $25 per team (up to six players) and available at the winery. Funds raised benefit the No Coast Film Festival.
