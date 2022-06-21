You know what they call a shaved ice in Sicily? Granita. It’s pronounced gran-ee-tah, and it is so easy to make and so cooling on a hot, hot, hot summer day.
It looks like we are in for more than our fair share of hot days this summer, so having a variety of cold treats on hand will be helpful.
There’s ice cream and gelato, but that much cream on a daily basis could have an unintended effect on the waistline, so a less caloric option is not a bad idea.
In Sicily, common fruits include lemons (they have a sweeter, milder version comparable to a Meyer) and mandarin oranges, herbs such as mint or basil, and even coffee or chocolate. Almonds and pistachios are grown there and incorporated into these fresh, frozen summer treats.
You can go straight for fruit juice if you like; the fun aspect of the granita is its flakiness and it is less messy that a frozen fruit pop on a stick.
Let’s get freezing!
WATERMELON GRANITA
4 cups seedless watermelon chunks
1/2 cup sugar or Stevia
Juice of 1 lemon
Combine all ingredients in a food processor. Puree until smooth. Pour into a shallow, wide pan and freeze for one hour.
Rake mixture with fork and freeze for another hour. Rake and freeze for one more hour. Rake and serve in cups.
Do you like fresh ginger? I do. Add a teaspoon of peeled, grated fresh ginger to this recipe.
I thought it might be hard to make a nut-based granita, such as almond or pistachio, but you just need a grinder of some sort. Reserve a few nuts to garnish when you serve this up.
ALMOND GRANITA
3/4 cup whole almonds
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 Tablespoons sugar
1 cup almond milk
Grind the almonds to a powdery texture in a food processor or blender.
Add powdered sugar, sugar and almond milk and continue blending to combine.
Strain the mixture to get rid of any big almond chunks left. Pour it into a shallow glass dish and place in the freezer, uncovered.
After an hour or two, use a fork to scrape the granita. Put the container back in the freezer and repeat it every hour for the next 3 hours.
Scoop almond granita into a bowl or sherbet and serve.
LAGNIAPPE
Put on your calendar the days the Emporia Farmers Market is open so you can enjoy locally grown and hand-made produce, baked goods and arts and crafts.
In Emporia. The market is held in the parking lot at Seventh Avenue and Merchant Street every Saturday morning, 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evening, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
In Olpe, the market convenes on Mondays, 5 - 6:30 p.m., off of Highway 99.
In Allen, you can visit the market on Thursdays, 5 - 6:30 p.m., at 323 Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.