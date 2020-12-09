Lyon County Emergency Communications is raising awareness for two programs — SNAP and Protecting PAUL — that help local dispatchers and first responders communicate with people with unique needs.
According to LCECC Director Roxanne Van Gundy, the SNAP or Special Needs Awareness Program, assists Lyon County residents with disabilities or special needs that may impair their ability to convey information during an emergency — such as their name, address or even details about the emergency.
SNAP was developed by Lyon County dispatchers about 13 years ago.
Van Gundy said SNAP works by providing the communications center with information about the individuals, such as their likes, dislikes and fears. The idea is to give dispatchers and responders a greater ability to respond to the individual with the "greatest level of support and dignity when they encounter an opportunity to serve someone living with a disability."
While some may think it's just for children, Van Gundy says it's available for all ages, with some members in their 50s.
"SNAP is a great preventative measure to take before an emergency occurs," Van Gundy said. "When an individual registers for SNAP, we are able to have a better picture of how we can best respond to situations that they are involved in. SNAP not only gives us their physical characteristics, but helps us to under stand their unique needs and exceptionality. It also gives responders another tool in their toolbox on how to communicate and calm individuals in their preferred way."
The program was developed to help deescalate situations and Van Gundy said it's been successful. The training for the programs is "pretty minimal" because they're straightforward programs.
"First responders are made aware of it during their training process, and do a really good job about introducing it to families they think it could help..." she said. "We want to have every opportunity to deescalate situations and SNAP does that. We’ve known for a long time that public safety is not a one size fits all approach. We’ve had SNAP for 13 years now and I really believe that it allows us to uniquely serve all citizens in our area the best way we can."
Protecting PAUL works much in the same way, and is designed to assist those with Alzheimer's or dementia during an emergency. It also helps dispatchers quickly activate a Silver Alert for a missing senior.
"These circumstances can be confusing and stressful for some residents," Van Gundy said. "It is our goal to prepare police officers, fire fighters and medical services who respond to calls involving a person with Alzheimer’s or dementia the greatest level of respect, support, and care. ... Protecting PAUL, at its core, is a preventative measure that I wish more families would take advantage of. Silver Alerts are growing more and more common statewide. Having a family member registered in PAUL gives us the information we need to activate a Silver Alert or start a search immediately if that becomes necessary."
Van Gundy said the PAUL program is not as well-known as SNAP in the community. She believes it's because those are hard conversations to have with aging parents, but it is important to have those conversations with loved ones before an emergency occurs.
"I think that PAUL struggles to gain traction because it’s difficult to have the conversation as a family or with that loved one that might be ailing," she said. "Nobody wants to go there, and we do understand. But imagine if that person got confused one day and drove away? Imagine if they walked off in the middle of winter? Pre-planning could turn a potential negative ending into a positive one."
Signing up for SNAP or Protecting PAUL is easy — just visit www.lyoncounty911.org or email info@Lcecc.org and request paper forms be mailed out to you.
Van Gundy said a photo is needed for registrations and, unless contacted, the agency sends out yearly notices for updated information and pictures.
"All information provided is safeguarded and maintained by the Lyon County Emergency Communication Center," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.