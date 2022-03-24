An Emporia man is in custody after reports of an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m., the Emporia Police Department responded to a report of robbery at Max's BP, 202 E. Sixth Ave.
According to Captain Lisa Hayes, the caller gave a description of the suspect and advised he had just left on a bicycle. Officers were on scene in less than one minute and immediately located a suspect matching the description just blocks away.
Hayes said 57-year-old Darren L. Hutcherson was questioned and subsequently confined at the Lyon County Detention Center on a charge of Attempted Robbery.
The investigation is on-going.
If you have any information about this or any other crime, contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273 or online at P3Tips.
