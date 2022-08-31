Fire crews hurried to the scene of reported heavy smoke Wednesday morning at a complex near Emporia State University.
A structure fire was reported in the area of 15th and Garfield around 8:30 a.m. The trouble eventually was specified as 1511 Lincoln, at Ashley Estates II.
It's too early to know exactly how it started, but early unconfirmed reports suggest there could have been trouble in an attic.
Several buildings were evacuated. No injuries are reported.
This story will be updated for further developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.