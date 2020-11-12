In a semester filled with uncertainty, Emporia Public Schools leadership and staff had the opportunity to celebrate some good news Thursday as members of the community gathered at the site of USD 253’s new Early Learning Center for a ceremonial groundbreaking.
Located at 327 S. Walnut St. just west of Riverside Elementary, funding for the new facility comes as a result of the district’s recently-passed $78 million bond issue in addition to a separate $6 million grant from The Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Testamentary Trust. A projected completion date is currently pending, with development and planning for the site being overseen by Topeka-based HTK Architects in collaboration with Manhattan-based McCownGordon Construction.
“The sun is shining on Emporia in many ways today …” said HTK Architects Project Manager Zach Snethen. “This is really going to be a flagship facility for not only the Emporia community but really the whole state of Kansas to see what early childhood education can look like and what it can be in a facility.”
“It will be an exciting time to watch this new facility come to life over this next year,” added McCownGordon Project Manager Eric Woltje. “It’s going to be a positive impact on children and families for many, many years to come.”
When completed, district officials hope to see the facility improve achievement for all attending students by supporting social-emotional development, ensuring a safe and secure learning environment with updated building entries and storm shelters, providing space that meets the diverse needs of students and preparing children for kindergarten.
The project will also allow for the expansion of vital services that are currently being offered elsewhere in the community, including health screening, food pantries, clothing lockers, infant-toddler services, parenting classes and other resources.
“We have the opportunity to put together a facility that’s going to impact young children and young families for decades to come in Emporia,” agreed Emporia Public Schools Board President Michael Crouch. “We know how important early childhood education is and how it is for young students to get started on their educational journey right and prepare them for elementary school. We’re really excited to be starting on this endeavor.”
