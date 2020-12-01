Something isn’t clear.
On Nov. 13, the Emporia Public Schools District announced that it had come to a separation agreement with Superintendent Kevin Case, effective immediately.
We imagine the announcement came as much of a surprise to our readers as it did to us here at The Gazette. In recent months there has been no discussion or clue that anything was amiss at the district or administrative level.
According to Board President Mike Crouch, Superintendent Case’s immediate resignation was by mutual agreement between the board and the superintendent.
But apparently, something wasn’t right.
Superintendents don’t just resign and a vigilant school board most certainly would not welcome such a significant leadership change in the middle of a school year like this one, fraught with so many unprecedented challenges, and with so much at stake for our students, staff, and community ... unless there was a really good reason.
So, what is it?
The Gazette asked for a copy of the separation agreement but unfortunately, large portions were blacked out and there was no clear explanation behind the sudden change in leadership.
Crouch went on to say at the board meeting that “both parties continue to share a vested interest in the district moving forward and keeping the best interests of students, staff and the community at the forefront.”
If that is, in fact, their desire, then they owe students, staff, and the community an explanation.
Hiding behind a redacted version of the separation agreement only breeds rumors and suspicion, something that our schools certainly don’t need right now. Unfortunately, both are already swirling around our community as stakeholders seek and desire transparency from their school district.
The Gazette’s initial request for an unredacted copy of the separation agreement was denied by the district. We will now take the extreme measure of following up with a request under the Freedom of Information Act and the Kansas Open Records Act for:
The full separation agreement between the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District and former Superintendent Kevin Case;
The reason for separation;
A breakdown of the total sum paid out to Mr. Case under the terms of the agreement;
A copy of Mr. Case’s most recent employment contract with the school district.
We are not asking for a personal invasion of the former superintendent’s privacy, just some accountability on how taxpayer money is being used in our school district administration.
As leaders in this community, who have been entrusted with a great deal of responsibility to lead our schools through this extraordinary year, we would respectfully request from our school district full transparency when a decision such as this one is made.
Ashley Walker
Editor
(1) comment
Full pay with a $10k bonus suggests to me that the superintendent didn't do anything wrong. My guess is he has a serious health issue. Hopefully I'm wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.