Harold William Sielert, 64, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, March 22, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Harold was born March 29, 1956 in Emporia the son of David and Donna Jo (Brasier) Sielert. He retired in 2006 after working 25 years for the Lenexa Fire Department in Lenexa, Kansas. Harold was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking and just about anything outdoors.
On June 5, 1997 Harold married Gina Smith in Emporia. She survives. Other survivors include: mother, Donna Sielert of Emporia; son, Michael Tluscik of Overland Park, Kansas; daughters, Stephanie Grado of Lenexa, Kinsley Tluscik of Lenexa, Holly Shore of Kansas City, Kansas, Ashley Rhodus of Lawson, Missouri; brothers, David Sielert of Reading, Kansas, Max Sielert of Emporia; sister, Jo Elizabeth McClain of Madison, Kansas; nieces, Jessica Rueda of Lake Waukomis, Missouri, Anna Thornton of Emporia, Martie Helm of Madison, Kelly Samuels of Olpe, Kansas; nephews, David Sielert of Kansas City, Missouri, Aaron Sielert of Kansas City, Missouri; 8 grandchildren and 7 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his dog Brutus.
Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Patio Garden in Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. Pastor Ron Harris of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
