Alberta Brinkman, of Emporia, is turning 100 on Sept. 28. Her children request a card shower to help their mother celebrate this happy occasion.
Brinkman was born Sept. 28, 1920. Brinkman’s children are Philip Reed, Nancy Jane Reed Anderson, and the late Barbara Ann Greek.
Cards may be sent in care of Emporia Presbyterian Manor, 2300 Industrial Road, Emporia, KS 66801.
