Lorie Ann Mach, 55, of Lincoln passed away August 10, 2021. Born December 17, 1965 in Emporia, KS to Wilbur R. Ames and Marjorie A. (Daugherty) Ames.
Lorie is survived by daughters, Sara and Reanna Mach, Lincoln; father, Wilbur Ames, Kansas City, Kansas; brother, Rusty (Debra) Ames, Lake Stevens, WA; step-sister, Megan DeJarnett (Mark), Kirkland, WA; and step-brother, Stephen (Amy) Edwards, Northfield, MN.
Lorie is preceded in death by husband, Coby; mother, Marjorie Ames; and stepmother, Mary Gayle Ames.
Celebration of Lorie’s life will be held Friday, August 13th at 2:00 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S 84th St in Lincoln. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 14th at 11:00 am at Maple Grove Cemetery outside Narka, KS.
Memorials to People’s City Mission.
Condolences may be left at Roperandsons.com.
