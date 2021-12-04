The Emporia Gazette
Mrs. Claus is coming to the Emporia Public Library next week.
At 10 a.m. Dec. 6, 8, 9 and 10 and 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Mrs. Santa Claus is visiting the library’s large meeting room for a free holiday-themed event for children of all ages.
“Since Santa is so busy during the month of December, the library decided to ask Mrs. Santa Claus to provide a short holiday celebration filled with songs, stories, laughter and bells,” the library said in a written release. “Each person who attends will receive a treat bag filled with muffins and hot cocoa mix to enjoy at their home.”
Children will also receive a wrapped age-appropriate book, from the Friends of the Emporia Public Library.
For more information on “Muffins with the Mrs.” or any other library services, please visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, Facebook page or contact executive director Robin Newell at 620-340-6464 or newellr@emporialibrary.org.
