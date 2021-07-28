Lyon County is one of more than 46% of counties nationwide that have been designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having high transmission rates of COVID-19, meaning that new CDC guidelines suggest masks be worn indoors even by vaccinated people in the county.
The guidelines also advise universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Although the CDC removed its mask suggestion for vaccinated people in May, the rapid spread of the Delta variant throughout the country and the state has caused the CDC to reverse course.
On Wednesday, Lyon County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and three new recoveries, leaving it with 38 total cases. Of those 38, six are breakthrough cases, meaning that those six people had been vaccinated previously.
As the Delta variant spreads through the state, Gov. Laura Kelly’s office is keeping a close eye on the situation.
"While we are still reviewing the new guidance and what it means for Kansas, this administration has consistently followed the recommendations from the experts at the CDC – and we don’t intend to stop,” Kelly said in a written release. “Right now Kansas is at a crossroads. The new Delta variant has caused COVID-19 to surge in our communities and some of our hospitals are moving towards capacity. The bad news is that parts of our state fall into the ‘hot spot’ category for new cases, the good news is we have a vaccine to protect us from the virus that is safe, effective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, and free.
“I strongly urge every Kansan who isn’t vaccinated to get one right away. That is the best way to stop the spread of COVID in our state. For those who are vaccinated, I ask that you speak with your friends, neighbors, and loved ones who are unvaccinated and encourage them to get vaccinated to protect themselves and our state."
Lyon County is one of those “hot spots.” The CDC reports that 14,181 people (42.7% of the total population) have been fully vaccinated while 15,592 people (47% of the total population) have received at least one dose.
Last week, Lyon County Public Health emergency preparedness director Jennifer Millbern told The Gazette that the vaccine continues to effectively protect against the worst symptoms of the Delta variant.
“Fortunately, our authorized vaccines are very effective against the variants that we’re seeing,” Millbern said, noting that upwards of 99% of the hospitalizations right now are unvaccinated individuals. “I think that really shows you that, even though we know breakthrough cases are going to happen — individuals that are fully vaccinated can still potentially get COVID-19 — we know that it’s at a lower rate and that the course of illness is less severe.”
Vaccinations are free and there is currently no shortage. You can go to the health provider of your choice and receive the vaccine if you are age 12 and older. Vaccines for children ages 11 and under are not yet available but Millbern said it’s possible that those will become available later this year.
To find a vaccine near you, visit www.vaccines.gov.
(2) comments
Well, this Delta Variant seems to be Covid's "Battle of the Bulge". We will adjust and adapt and face this setback too, with it's added suffering and deaths. But to give credit to where credit is due, Kudos to our Annonian naysayers for your successes in minimalizing this "flu". You and all the rest of "Covid's li'l Helpers" must be very proud!
Don't forget, 'Monster, that most of the same group have declined to wear masks, socially distance, and clean and sanitize their hands. It is an unfortunate situation in which people are willing to allow their family, friends, and neighbors to die just to prove how "free" they are.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.