Emporia State University has been placed on the American Association of University Professors' censure list this week, as the organization claims it to be one of the worst run universities in the country.
The AAUP’s governing council released an investigative report on May 1 which found the ESU administration and Kansas Board of Regents violated AAUP-recommended standards regarding tenure and academic freedom.
The investigation was launched in Oct. 2022 following the university's implementation of the "ESU Model" under the Framework for Workforce Management in Sept. 2022, which allowed the university to suspend, dismiss or terminate employees. The university said the framework was necessary based on factors such as low enrollment, cost of operations, reduction in revenues for specific departments or schools, among others. ESU subsequently terminated 33 tenured and tenure-track professors and staff members.
"The AAUP’s investigative report on Emporia State University, published May 1, found that the ESU administration and the Kansas Board of Regents disregarded AAUP-recommended standards in terminating thirty tenured and tenure-track faculty members, thus violating the joint 1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure and the Recommended Institutional Regulations on Academic Freedom and Tenure," the AAUP said Tuesday. "The report also found that the board’s enactment and reactivation of an emergency COVID-19-related policy allowed system institutions to disregard existing university regulations with respect to AAUP-supported principles and procedural standards.
"The board’s action thus initiated a process that assaulted tenure and imperiled academic freedom at Emporia State University. The investigating committee concluded that the termination of faculty appointments, the 'realignment' of curricular programs, and the development and approval of the university’s 'Framework for Workforce Management' all occurred without meaningful faculty involvement, demonstrating 'that conditions for academic governance at Emporia State are deficient.'"
ESU Media Relations director Gwen Larson told The Gazette that the AAUP's decision would not impact Emporia State's plans for moving forward.
"The AAUP is not a governing body for Emporia State University and their activities have no impact on our plans for the future," Larson said. "Emporia State does not agree with the allegations for many reasons, not the least of which are the factual errors within the report. The university did not participate in the review because legal and personnel rules and regulations protect much of the information requested."
Larson reiterated that the university was moving ahead with the ESU Model.
"Emporia State University continues to move forward with our plans to restructure and invest in the successful elevation of our academic programs," she said. "Throughout this academic year, Emporia State has successfully attracted and hired talented faculty who join us in delivering an excellent education that serves today’s students."
(4) comments
This coming July 1st, I will start my 41st year conducting teaching/research at the college level. The national reputation of ESU has been trashed by the KBOR and an incompetent ESU president. I read his open letter to the people of Emporia and was appalled by the tone the letter and his “my way or the highway attitude”! First, President Hush the former mayor of Emporia has a right under the First Amendment of the US Constitution to express her opinion on anything concerning ESU. Second, President Hush, the comment that he would hate to see an Emporia without an ESU is a not so veiled threat to the good people of Emporia. The decision on the future of ESU will not be made by you President Hush, but ultimately by the people of the State of Kansas. The dismissal of long-time and tenured faculty at ESU was, in my opinion, based on taking those salaries and putting the money elsewhere at ESU such as building up the art and music faculty. I have just read the latest issue of the Spotlight and it’s material on the “ transformation” of ESU and the claim that ESU must concentrate on areas that will buttress the Kansas economy. I like music and art, but I do not see how graduating more music/art majors will help grow the Kansas economy? The western third of Kansas has very little ground water left and consequently agriculture will become very difficult. Governor Kelly landed a huge new battery plant for the Kansas City area and more manufacturing/high technology projects will help diversify the Kansas economy away from agriculture. However, ESU has gutted the Division of Physical Sciences in its “transformation”? These actions do not make any sense to me because high technology jobs require a strong science background. In summary, the placement of ESU on the censure list by the AAUP was justified and the future of ESU’s “transformation” will either be successful or be deemed a failure over the next several years and if I was a young Professor candidate, I would read the AAUP censure report very carefully before looking at any open position at ESU.
And the effect of going on the censure list is...what, exactly? Are they an accrediting body who is withdrawing ESU's accreditation? Or are they a faculty union that is kicking out members who work at ESU? They seem like a toothless tiger....
Toothless or not, ESU has effectively destroyed tenure. I earned a BS and MA at ESU and personally knew some of the professors who worked there. Dr. Miracle and Dr. Lovett, who are suing ESU over their firing, were on my MA committee. Both were fair professors who allowed different POV's on historical subjects as long as one backed a thesis with facts. I think Dr. Miracle was one of the best professors that I encountered at ESU and they dumped her and others like garbage. Suspiciously, refugee professors from the soon to be demolished Butcher Education Center are occupying spaces on the 3rd and 4th floor of Plumb Hall now that the purge has happened within the English and Social Sciences departments.
Disgusting.
Do you always need everyone to do your homework for you? According to the AAUP, "This list is published for the purpose of informing Association members, the profession at large, and the public that unsatisfactory conditions of academic freedom and tenure have been found to prevail at these institutions." Also, "Some members of the Association have considered it to be their duty, in order to indicate their support of the principles violated, to refrain from accepting appointment to an institution so long as it remains on the censure list." Which I guess is fine, or a "toothless tiger," as you called it, if professors refuse to come to Emporia to teach because of the lack of academic freedom and tenure. If you go onto ESU's website, there's at least 15 teaching positions open right now - why would teachers would want to fill those positions over a college that doesn't violate these widely recognize standards? Low pay, no tenure, no academic freedom?? PASS!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.