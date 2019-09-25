Jacqueline E. Owens of Emporia died
on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her
home. She was 76.
Jackie was born on June 16, 1943 in
Lyman, South Carolina the daughter of
Elloitt and Irene Mullinax Eubanks. She
married Ray Dean Owens on January
4, 1964 in Lyman, South Carolina. He
survives.
Surviving family members include: husband, Ray Dean
Owens of Emporia; sons, Christopher Ryan (Denise)
Owens of Emporia, and Shane Ray (Lida) Owens of
Merriam, Kansas; grandchildren, Keilara and Kaelyn
Owens both of Emporia, and Braydon and Emma Owens
both of Merriam, Kansas; brother, Richard Eubanks of
Easley, South Carolina; sisters, Marian Brookshire of
Taylors, South Carolina, Linda Vaughn, Hoschton, Georgia,
and Judy Boyles of Duncan, South Carolina.
She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son,
William Todd Owens; and brother, David Eubanks.
Jackie was a clerk for Lyon-Coffey Electric for 36 years
before retiring 2 years ago.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm, Friday, September
27, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Funeral
services will be held at Stribling Funeral Home in Duncan,
South Carolina at a later date with interment at the
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, South
Carolina. Memorials to the All Veterans Memorial can be
sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. You can
leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
Her greatest joy was being with her grandkids.
