Jacqueline E. Owens
Jacqueline E. Owens of Emporia died

on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her

home. She was 76.

Jackie was born on June 16, 1943 in

Lyman, South Carolina the daughter of

Elloitt and Irene Mullinax Eubanks. She

married Ray Dean Owens on January

4, 1964 in Lyman, South Carolina. He

survives.

Surviving family members include: husband, Ray Dean

Owens of Emporia; sons, Christopher Ryan (Denise)

Owens of Emporia, and Shane Ray (Lida) Owens of

Merriam, Kansas; grandchildren, Keilara and Kaelyn

Owens both of Emporia, and Braydon and Emma Owens

both of Merriam, Kansas; brother, Richard Eubanks of

Easley, South Carolina; sisters, Marian Brookshire of

Taylors, South Carolina, Linda Vaughn, Hoschton, Georgia,

and Judy Boyles of Duncan, South Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son,

William Todd Owens; and brother, David Eubanks.

Jackie was a clerk for Lyon-Coffey Electric for 36 years

before retiring 2 years ago.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm, Friday, September

27, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Funeral

services will be held at Stribling Funeral Home in Duncan,

South Carolina at a later date with interment at the

Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, South

Carolina. Memorials to the All Veterans Memorial can be

sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. You can

leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

Her greatest joy was being with her grandkids.

