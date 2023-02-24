A Chase County shooting suspect was found guilty in Cottonwood Falls Thursday.
Eric McClure, who was charged with firing at an SUV and wounding a passenger last May, was found guilty of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a weapon.
Authorities said McClure opened fire along K-150 in western Chase County on May 13, 2022, slightly wounding Erik Miranda-Reyes.
Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. April 10 in Chase County District Court.
