Emporia State netted over $16,000 at the ESU Athletics Golf Tournament during a spectacular summer day Friday.
The scramble was delayed from its normal late May date due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the decision to host the event for the 36th straight year was not announced until July 29.
"What a fantastic job by a lot of people in our athletic department, but especially Brett McLaughlin and Jason Santangelo," said Emporia State Athletic Director Kent Weiser. "With all of the challenges that 2020 has thrown at everyone, the success of this event says a lot about our staff and our supporters."
Originally capped at 25 teams due to a restriction on the number of people in carts, four more teams were able to supply their own carts to bring the total number of teams to 29. In addition to the cap on teams, each participant received an Emporia State branded mask in their player packet along with the traditional Adidas polo.
"Golf is a sport that can lend itself to social distancing," said Weiser. "So not only did we raise some much needed funds, but it was great to get outside and interact with our supporters - even if it was in a socially distanced manner."
As for the actual golf, the foursome of Kala Maxfield, Dave Watts, Jelinda Watts and Chase Coble won the championship flight in a scorecard playoff. They shot a 15 under 56 to tie two other teams. Toby Wynn, Brody Peak, Andy King and Westin Weast earned the second place finish while Derek Harter, Jamie Sauder, Brian Dewitt and Barry Broxterman placed third.
In another scorecard playoff Alex Goodpaster, Rob Mayes, Dave Faulkner, and Rick Walden won the A flight over Hunter Williams, Sloan Baker, Hayden Schaeffer, and Austin Neal as both teams shot an eight under 63. The quartet of Kent Weiser, Gary Ace, Matt Holstin, and Fuji Ortiz were one stroke behind them to finish third in their flight.
This was the 36th annual ESU Athletics Golf Scramble. Traditionally it has been played in conjunction with the Athletics Auction at the end of May.
