Lyon County Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new recoveries in its report Friday morning, leaving the county with 123 active cases.
The 123 active cases are down from 143 on Monday and 132 on Wednesday. While the trend is encouraging, Lyon County Public Health emergency preparedness director Jennifer Millbern said that the trend needs to be sustained over a period of time.
“It’s really hard to talk about trends this early,” she said. “It’s much easier to look at what happened two to three to four weeks ago and compare it, looking at trends that way. This week, it’s hard because this is all preliminary data for us. Nothing’s finalized yet.”
She added that as well as a decreasing number of positives this week, there has also been a decreasing number of tests, a correlation that could be a direct link.
Millbern said that Lyon County is still considered to have a high transmission rate.
“All trends are indicating that that we are in high COVID spread right now in our community,” she said. “So even though we potentially saw a decrease in new cases this week — which is good — that decrease still has us in high COVID spread.”
Twenty-two of the 123 active cases in Lyon County are considered to be breakthrough cases, with 14 having received the Moderna vaccine, six having received the Pfizer vaccine and two having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Lyon County saw its first breakthrough case on June 17. Since then, there have been 78 breakthrough cases of the 365 total cases. Forty of the breakthrough cases had previously received the Moderna vaccine, 20 had previously received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 18 had previously received the Pfizer vaccine.
Millbern said that Lyon County Public Health is giving out between 20-50 vaccine doses per day. She said that many of those have been youth in the 12-17 age range who wanted to receive their vaccination prior to the start of the school year.
However, after two days of school, USD 253 Emporia Public Schools reported Friday that it had four staff and 10 students who had tested positive for COVID-19. One staff and 11 students were in home quarantine after exposure at school. Fourteen students are currently in the modified quarantine which allows them to stay in the school building but at a safe distance from others.
Lyndel Langren, USD 253 Director of Public Relations, said that not all of the staff and students who are in quarantine have tested positive and that no positive cases have been link to in-school exposure.
Additionally, the total number of COVID-19 includes students and teachers who had tested positive just prior to the start of school and students and teachers who had tested positive since the start of school Thursday.
Landgren said that the district didn’t quite know what to expect as far as case counts and possible exposures going into this school year.
“We definitely expected some due to the delta variant and the local community increases,” he wrote in an email to The Gazette. “However at what levels, we were uncertain at what to expect.”
As Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College students begin to return to town, Millbern said that LCPH is planning events to increase vaccinations.
LCPH will partner with Emporia Main Street and the #VaxToNormal Campaign to provide a vaccine clinic at Main Street’s Welcome Back Block Party in the 800 block of Commercial Street from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. On Thursday, LCPH will provide a vaccine clinic at FHTC.
“We’re really hoping target some of those college students that have, for whatever reason, put off getting vaccinated,” Millbern said.
