William “Will” David Etzbach of Menomonie, WI passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2020. He was born January 14, 1967 in Mendota, IL to John T. “Jack” and Marianne (Bowne) Etzbach. He graduated from North Miami High School, Miami, FL. He married Colleen Fogarty February 13, 1996.
Will served in the United States Navy aboard the USS John F. Kennedy. He began his love of travel aboard the ship during his Mediterranean Cruises. He received his Masters’ degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL in 1995. He worked for the State of Kansas as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor and EEO Coordinator/Area Trainer for 16 years until relocating and working at Stout Vocational Rehabilitation Institute as a case facilitator. His compassion and assistance to others was evidenced by his receipt of the ARCA National Rehabilitation Counselor of the Year Award.
He will be remembered for his contagious sense of humor, love of music and dance moves and playing guitar. His perpetual rearranging of the furniture, knack for story-telling and practical jokes will not be forgotten. He ruled the kitchen with his love for cooking and coming up with new recipes. Will had a compassion for animals and enjoyed assisting in the training and fostering of service dogs. His children gave him his greatest joy in life, and he was so proud of their achievements.
He is survived by his daughter, Haley; sons, Zach and Mason; and wife Colleen; mother, Marianne; brother, Matt (Lori) and aunt, Bonnie Peters (his “second mother”). He was preceded in death by his father; uncle Sid (his “second” father); and grandparents.
Services are postponed until further notice. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
