Careless smoking may be to blame for an apartment deck catching fire in west Emporia Sunday night.
Crews were called to 702 Sherbrooke Drive around 6:20 p.m. They found fire on the deck of apartment 1 of a two-story four-unit building.
“The building occupants attempted to extinguish the fire while we were responding,” Battalion Chief Tony Fuller said in a statement. “Their efforts prevented the fire from growing exponentially and prevented more damage.”
Yet the deck has an estimated $3,000 damage. No one was injured.
Crews determined the fire was accidental. It was “likely, but not limited to, [an] improperly discarded smoking device,” Fuller said.
