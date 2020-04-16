Good morning! Expect rain throughout much of the day today with highs reaching the low 60s by late afternoon.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Statewide stay-at-home order extended through May 3 -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_d7a5dfca-7f4e-11ea-ab44-cb3530512aa8.html
Flint Hills Rodeo canceled for first time in 83-year history -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_08a8dcae-7f94-11ea-9207-63c028ccb8c1.html
Lyon County Public Health announces 10 more positive cases of COVID-19 -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_2ae076d4-7f57-11ea-b2d8-c7f2b6666f59.html
Top national news:
Nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask -
https://apnews.com/f130a57491bd13c2798ddd4e8addbb4f
Thousands protest Michigan governor’s social distance order -
https://apnews.com/098496d0ade7c499110dc2302d5cdbde
Your uplifting story for today:
99-Year-Old British Veteran Raises $9 Million For Health Service By Walking Laps -
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/15/834831575/99-year-old-british-veteran-raises-9-million-for-health-service-by-walking-laps?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=news
