The Kansas Children’s Service League Red Stocking Breakfast is Saturday at Bruff’s Bar & Grill, 2640 W, 18th Ave. from 7:30 — 10:30 a.m. The 2021 Honorary Chairs are Bobbi and Shannon Mlynar.
Local politicians, educator and civic leaders will serve up a hot buffet of eggs two ways, bacon, sausage links, muffins, juice and Starbucks coffee. Tickets are $12 up to Dec. 3 or $15 at the door and available locally at Lyon County State Bank or online at kcsl.org.
KCSL’s mission is to protect and promote the well-being of children. This includes Emporia’s local office which serves more than 60 families, teaching them how to start their family off on the right foot. In addition to local and state sponsorships and ticket sales, a silent auction helps raise even more money for Emporia’s program.
Attendees will be able to bid on gift baskets that include ESU memorabilia and treasures for Emporia’s specialty shops such as Vault Meats and Cheese, Sweet Granada, Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe and Granada Coffee Company.
“In the past, the people of the Emporia area have been wonderful supporters of KCSL via the Red Stocking Breakfast,” Marion Jones, Chair of the KCSL Emporia Community Leadership and Development Council, said: “Since last year’s in-person event had to be canceled due to the pandemic, we are so happy to be able to bring it back this year.”
There are gift certificates from Casa Ramos, Mi Chavelita, Do B’s and El Lorito. Artists Sasha Conrade, Corky Heller and Darren Parker have contributed work along with a Barn Quilt from KCSL Program Director Beverly Long. Her son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Vanessa Long own a business called Long Custom Creations and they have donated a handcrafted ESU yard sign made of reclaimed wood and powder-coated metal, which usually retails for $230.
Not only are there gifts for the practical, including car care from Hopkins Manufacturing and free washes at Mr. G’s Express, Pet Sense has provided two goodie baskets for the furry ones in the house.
The star on this “tree” is a pair of ruby earrings, worth $900, from Kari’s Diamonds by Design.
“Come on over for breakfast and help us kick off the area holiday season to a great start,” Jones said. “We will be waiting for you.”
Learn more about the Kansas Children’s Service League at www.kcsl.org.
