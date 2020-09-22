On Friday, September 11, 2020, Joseph “Joe” DiGiovanni, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and stepfather, passed away at age 83.
Joe was born in New Orleans, LA on March 4, 1937. He served as a PFC in the United States Army from 1954-1957. Joe lived in Kansas most of his life and was an over-the-road truck driver.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 23 years, Alice “Arlene” Potter DiGiovanni. He is survived by three children, Anna Cousins (Raymond), Joseph “Joe” DiGiovanni, Jr., Kathryn Michaud (Steve), three stepchildren, Jim Potter (Paula), Allan Potter (Stacy) and Frannie Coble; sisters, Audrey Buras (Herb), Shirley Price (Ken); brother, Hubert Martello (Henri) as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Joe loved the Lord. He and Arlene spent many years of their retirement traveling in their RV and performing mission work in Brownsville, TX.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, in lieu of flowers please make a donation to: First Church of the Nazarene, 2931 West 24th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801.
