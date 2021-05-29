John Timothy Mott, 54, of Nevada, MO, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Freeman Health Hospital in Joplin, MO. John was born on September 8, 1966 in Ft. Carson, CO to John Arthur and Rena (Yocham) Mott. He married Toni Planchon on October 10, 1987 in Emporia, KS and she survives of the home.
John graduated from Emporia High School. He attended Flint Hills Technology College in Emporia. John enlisted in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Germany with the 4th Armored (Tank) Division. After receiving an honorable discharge, he served in the Army National Guard.
John opened and operated ABC Computers in Nevada in 1999. His love in life was God, his family and his church. John loved working with the youth at church and he ran the sound system at Bible Baptist Church in Nevada. His passions included being a Star Trek “Trekkie”.
Survivors in addition to his wife, Toni include, one daughter, Rachel, of the home; his mother, Rena Traw (Dennis), Emporia; one sister, Windy Samuelson (Sam), Burlington, KS; one brother, Christopher Boles (Jessi), Emporia; two step-brothers, Robert Traw, Colorado, and Doug (Susan) Traw, Chaney, KS; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church, Nevada. Interment with Military Honors followed in Click Cemetery, Nevada. The family received friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada.
Those who wish may donate in John’s memory to Bible Baptist Church or Rachel Mott College Fund in care of Ferry Funeral Home.
You may view the obituary and send condolences
online at www.ferryfuneralhome.com.
