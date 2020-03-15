The Emporia Public Library will be closing this week in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement sent to The Gazette Sunday night, the library stated:
"Based on a number of local closings, as well as the available information from health officials, the Emporia Public Library will be temporarily closed to the public until March 23, 2020. Scheduled staff will report on Monday and will meet at 9 a.m. for further discussion.
"Items currently checked out will not be due until April 15, 2020.
"No fines on any items will be accrued. Please do not return items, drop boxes will be closed.
"Book donations will not be accepted until further notice.
"Library programs are canceled until the library re-opens on March 23, 2020.
"Meeting room reservations by outside groups between March 15 and March 23 will be canceled.
"New meeting room reservations will not be accepted until after April 30.
"Find more information and updates about library services that are available to you during this time at emporialibrary.org or by following the Library Facebook page.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and make updates as we are able.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding."
