Joyce Lee Kellison of Emporia died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home. She was 87.
Joyce was born on July 1, 1932 in Ft. Morgan, Colorado the daughter of Oliver and Molly Winter Unruh. She married Richard Lee Kellison on April 29, 1951 in Madison, Kansas. He survives.
Surviving family members include: husband, Richard L. Kellison; sons, Michael Kellison of Guymon, Oklahoma, and Doug (Julie) Kellison of Emporia; daughter, Kathy (Rick) Edwards of Emporia; grandchildren, Larisha Kellison, Ryan Kellison, Matthew Kellison, Jeremy Kellison, Derek Kellison, and Victoria Edwards; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Gayle Crawford of Gatesville, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald Lee Kellison; brother, Garland Unruh; sisters, Charlene Proffer and VeeLoriane Williams.
Joyce was a secretary for years at the Madison High School before going to work with her husband in the oil field supply business. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Emporia.
Cremation has taken place with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Blakely Cemetery, Madison. You can leave online condolences at www.robertblue.com.
