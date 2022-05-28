OLPE — Mary Stead and Mary Lou Young share more than just a first name.
The neighbors also share a birthday. Stead and Young both turned 90 on May 24. Young is just one hour older than her friend.
Both women live at Olpe Plaza, just two apartments away from each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.