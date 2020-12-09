Frances Ann Smith, 75, of rural Neosho Rapids, Kansas, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas.
Frances was born July 7, 1945 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Robert and Charlotte Marie (Fladung) Korte. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1963. Frances worked several jobs during her life including – Davids, Alco, Reliable Drug, Walmart, Emporia Alarm and retiring in May 2011 from USD #253 where she worked as a custodian at Emporia High School and Emporia Middle School. Frances loved to mow her yard and enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, boating, riding jet-skis, fishing and collecting M&M stuff. She also served as a Girl Scout leader.
On January 4, 1964 Frances married Gary Smith at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. He survives of the home. Other survivors include: daughter, LaDonna Smith of Bella Vista, Arkansas; son-in-law, Todd Molz of Shawnee, Kansas; and grandsons, Tyler Molz and Trevor Molz both of Shawnee. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carrie L. Molz; and sister, Mary Korte Johnson.
Cremation is planned with a service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
