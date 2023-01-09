Novella E. Merry, Burlington, Kansas, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society care home in Wamego, KS, at the age of 99.
Mrs. Merry was born in Emporia, KS, on August 15, 1923, the daughter of George A Lodle and Ethel M. Jacobs Lodle. She graduated from Emporia High School and attended the College of Emporia, Emporia, KS. She married Loren D. Merry at Cottonwood Falls, KS, on June 20, 1942.
Mrs. Merry was a lifetime resident of the Emporia/Olpe communities. She worked at the Kress Building, was a homemaker, Olpe community news reporter for the Emporia Times, Community Leader for the Merry Mixer 4-H Club, member of the Home Extension Unit, and the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Christian Women’s Fellowship and First Christian Church, Emporia, KS. She loved to entertain guests with delicious homemade meals, desserts, and warm hospitality. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren D. Merry, on February 26, 2011; two sons, Robert L. Merry on August 14, 1951, and Ronald D. Merry on July 14, 1958; a daughter, Dianne M. Heins on December 31, 2014; her parents; two brothers, Robert Lodle and wife Coni, and Elwood Lodle and wife Bette; two sisters, Beatrice Morgan and husband Bob, and Lucille Melton and husband, Jim; and a sister-in-law, Ann Lodle.
She is survived by sons, Darrell L. Merry and wife Leila of Olpe, KS, Gene L. Merry and wife Barbara of Burlington, KS, and Rodger G. Merry and wife Diane of Bartlesville, OK; a daughter, Janice C. Barrons and husband Roger of Manhattan, KS; a brother, George A. Lodle of Emporia, KS; eleven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; ten step-great-great-grandchildren; two nephews, Phil Morgan and Steve Lodle; and a niece, LuAnne Crocker.
A special thank you to the staff at The Meadows in Burlington, KS, for their loving care and support. Thank you to the Emporia First Christian Church family for their kindness and friendship especially Jaylene Arnett for communion and visits and thank you to the Burlington United Methodist Church for their care and support.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, conducted by Rev. Joshua Johnson, United Methodist Church, Burlington, KS. Novella will be laid to rest at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery at Emporia, KS.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia First Christian Church, Burlington United Methodist Church, or The Meadows Assisted Living, Burlington, with gifts sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.