On Tuesday at approximately 11:13 p.m., the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia/Lyon County EMS, and Olpe First Responders, were dispatched to the 600 block of South Highway 99 for a report of an injury accident.
Upon arrival, it was determined that, "23-year-old Serena Carolina Maria Tovar, of Emporia, was traveling northbound, in the 600 block of South Highway 99, in a silver, 2002 Hyundai Elantra, when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway into the east ditch, rolling several times. Tovar was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital, with serious injuries. Tovar was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
"24-year-old, passenger, Alondra Elizara Perez, of Emporia, was transported to Newman Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Perez was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
"22-year-old, passenger, Bethany Clarisse Torres, of Emporia, was transported to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening. Torres was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
"22-year-old, passenger, Cynthia Flores-Rosas, of Emporia, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. Flores-Rosas was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident."
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The Gazette will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.
