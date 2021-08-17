An Emporia man accused of rape and other violent offenses has a preliminary hearing set for next month.
Brice Obermeyer, 46, has been charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated burglary and lewd and lascivious conduct. He had his first appearance in Lyon County District Court Tuesday afternoon.
Obermeyer was charged with the alleged crimes last month.
The affidavit is sealed.
Obermeyer is set to appear at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in Lyon County District Court.
