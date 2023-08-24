Telsa Clark Aug 24, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Telsa Clark died Sunday, August 20, 2023. She was 77.A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023. The family has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reader's Choice Awards - 2023 2023 Emporia Gazette's Reader's Choice Awards are celebrated in this special section. Read Now Healthy Living Special section highlighting health in Emporia and our area. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2022 Edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesScrewing up in a small townJudge who approved raid on Kansas newspaper has history of DUI arrestsVIP Wear brings luxury-inspired clothing to EmporiaGroundbreaking ceremony coming next week for Coffey County semiconductor plantPecina, Granado and Alanis scheduled for sentencing in Avila murderLiberty MD celebrates grand opening in downtown EmporiaKobach: KBI looking into possible data breach in Kansas newspaper caseA vision for community: Remembering Lorenzo DelgadoEvergy hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony on new Emporia locationWilma Marie (Miller) Gerleman Images Videos CommentedJuvenile accusers in Emporia Middle School dance incident to receive intervention offers (16)SCOTUS defrocked (13)Screwing up in a small town (13)Judge who approved raid on Kansas newspaper has history of DUI arrests (12)Police stage ‘chilling’ raid on Marion County newspaper, seizing computers, records and cellphones (9)Illegal raids contribute to death of newspaper co-owner (9)EDITORIAL: Marion raid is attack on press freedom, democracy (8)Latest on Kansas newspaper raid: KBI takes over case; what to know about privacy law (7)City approves agreement with Emporia State for 12th Ave. water tower (6)The People Speak: Vote on Nov. 7 (6)Margeson named director of Ignite Emporia (6)EDITORIAL: Affidavit shows clear abuse of power in Marion County (5)‘Completely unjustified’: Affidavits point to abuse of power in raid on Kansas newspaper (4)Emporia cycling community reunites local teen with stolen bike (4)Emporia State University faculty, staff dive headfirst into new school year with Fall Kick Off (3)The Assault on Freedom to Read (3)Kellogg reopens after cops investigate 'suspicious package' left at Wichita abortion clinic (3)I Met My Deductible: Now It’s Time for Public Healthcare (3)USD 253 Board of Education addresses student behavior issues, teacher retention (2)Walden Two and Beyond Freedom (2)Nighttime critters take center stage at PAROC event (2)Emporia teen takes top prize at national tradeshow (2)Lyon County enjoys first night of carnival festivities (2)Hurrah for the United States (2)Kansans Need Safer, More Fun Roads (1)Emporia State football looks to take next step in 2023 (1)Margaret Ann Peters (1)Fanestil Meats celebrates 'bittersweet' milestone as old facility comes down (1)Water leak closes busy Emporia roadway (1)Stormont Vail Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Emporia Welcomes Megan Northup, M.D. (1)Emporia State Announces Men's Basketball Recruiting Class (1)KHLAAC addresses concerns for Emporia's Hispanic and Latino community after passage of HB 2350 (1)Donald Trump to Surrender Himself to Fulton County Authorities (1)Mary L. Ayers (1)Three Emporians compete at AAU Junior Olympic Nationals (1)Because you asked: Will the color scheme of the 12th Ave. water mural affect water quality? (1)American Legion Post #5 welcomes 120 international officers as part of Fort Leavenworth program (1)The Forgotten Lake: Work continues on Reading Lake (1)Kobach: KBI looking into possible data breach in Kansas newspaper case (1)Indiana hikes pay of head coach Mike Woodson (1)Nelda Swan (1)Rosean Club Celebrates 120 Years (1)Honor Flight donation honors local veteran (1)Patricia Lee Lipson (1)Colleen Mitchell joins ESU Foundation Board of Trustees (1)Emporia State women’s basketball preparing for trip to Italy (1) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.