Keith A. Thomas, of Emporia, died May 29, 2023, at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 95.
Mr. Thomas was a WWII Navy Vet.
Private services will take place. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 1:33 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.