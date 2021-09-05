Mother Nature did her best to wash away Halfway to Everywhere on Saturday, but Emporia's music and arts festival persevered.
Although morning rains delayed the start of the second annual event, someone arriving in downtown Emporia in the early- to mid-afternoon would have had no idea that anything had been amiss.
Thirty-five bands performed across five different stages throughout the afternoon, evening and into the night. Some were from Emporia, while others were from around the region, such as Kansas City, Wichita, Manhattan and Lawrence.
Halfway to Everywhere was bigger this year than its initial go-round in 2019, with more bands and more vendors drawing more people to the event’s long-awaited second year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hank Osterhout, the event’s organizer, said he was overwhelmed by the day’s turnout.
“It’s incredible, it’s incredible,” he said. “This is the second year and I’m just as taken aback -- in a good way -- as I was the first year with how many people are showing up and the reaction of the crowd and a lot of faces I’ve never seen, a lot of faces from people that I know are from way out of town. It’s just really good to see everybody out. … There’s a lot of love in this festival.”
In addition to a wide variety of live music offerings, the vendors market -- located in the Farmers Market parking lot -- featured at least 25 different artists with a litany of talents on display. Food trucks were also stationed nearby to feed the hungry concert-goers.
The attendees were as diverse as the musical acts, with local college students, retirees, families and long-haired, barefoot hipsters all coming together to share the joy of the arts.
However, they had to wait a bit longer than expected to do so.
Osterhout said that the first acts were able to take the stage an hour to an hour and a half late after the rain caused a six-hour delay in the set-up, which was scheduled to begin a 4 a.m.
“It rained hard enough for us to not set up until about 11:30, 30 minutes before the show started,” he said. “But you know, that is always the roll of the dice doing festivals in Kansas like that.”
The plan was to spend an hour and 45 minutes setting up each stage, which would have allowed for sufficient time to troubleshoot any problems that arose or run any last-minute errands.
“Instead, we had to do all five stages in about a half-hour,” Osterhout said. “There’s a lot that goes into stage production and luckily I have a really good crew who’s been a part of all sorts of disasters and they made it not a disaster.”
He said that what had helped him stay “grounded” throughout the day was that “the vibe is very upbeat.”
“No one seems to notice so much,” he said. “And of course, I’m sure everybody understands that there was a big rainstorm this morning. I don’t think they’re blaming me for it.”
The performers, too, were understanding, he said.
“Every person who has been involved in concert production at one point or another has been in a similar situation where it’s been a weather delay or unforeseen circumstances that are completely out of everybody’s hands,” he said. “We all know how to adjust, to shift things around.”
Osterhout said that the event wouldn’t have been possible without its board of directors, his production team and Visit Emporia. Beyond them, though, he said that there were 30-40 community volunteers who pitched in to help, including a good number of high school students.
All the time, effort and patience was worth it.
“Right now, it seems like we’ve got everything up and running and we’ve got all of our cylinders firing,” he said. “I’m just excited to see how the rest of the evening pans out and even more excited to see the momentum into next year.”
And while the event went off without a hitch, even considering the rain delay, Osterhout said he was constantly on the lookout for anything he can improve for next year.
“I’m always accounting for those things that can make it even better,” he said. “I hope that we can kind of have our rap session at the end of this, a couple days from now, and we’ll all have some really good feedback and then we’ll all have some really constructive feedback on the things that we can make better and make smoother for us in the future.”
Planning is also already underway for the 2022 event. Anyone interested in volunteering or who wants to be involved with the planning process can reach out at facebook.com/ksfreeforarts or ksfreeforarts.org.
