A two-vehicle accident sent three people to the hospital Saturday, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
The accident occurred just before noon at 11:50 a.m. Lyon County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at Industrial Road and Interstate 35. Deputies arrived on scene and located three vehicles involved in the accident and three individuals requested ambulances to get checked out.
According to Deputy Thomas Hardin, 18-year-old Myriam Montoya of Emporia was driving a Hyundai Ascent northbound on Industrial when she failed to stop for the red light. The vehicle then struck the second vehicle that was traveling westbound through the intersection.
The second vehicle was a Lexus LL driven by 64-year-old Carrie McNaul of Texas. The Hyundai then struck a GMC Envoy that was stopped facing south at the intersection. The GMC Envoy was driven by 63-year-old Fidelmar Tovar of Emporia.
The driver and passenger of the Hyundai Ascent, and the passenger of the GMC Envoy were transported to the Newman Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
A citation was issued to Montoya.
