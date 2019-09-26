Allen - Nolan Duane Ogleby, 97, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka.
Nolan Duane Ogleby was born June 5, 1922 in Allen, Kansas, the son of Clifford Earl and Zadie Fredricka (Shafer) Ogleby. He lived the majority of his life in the Allen and Admire area. He graduated from Admire High School in 1939. Duane proudly served in the Merchant Marines during the Battle of Normandy.
He was joined in marriage to Virginia L. Grecian on June 13, 1943 and she preceded him in death on November 20, 1993.
He retired from the State of Kansas Road Department.
Duane was a member of American Legion Post 389 in Allen, Kansas, Masons in Emporia, Eastern Star and Royal Neighbors of America.
He will be forever remembered by his daughter, Deana (Gale) Parks of Allen; a son, Carey (Shelly) Ogleby of Allen; a daughter in law, Jan Ogleby of Osage City; eight grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Craig on February 19, 2016.
Funeral service will be held at 10: 00 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunflower Care Homes or Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
