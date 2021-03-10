The USD 251 Board of Education tackled a host of difficult topics during their regularly scheduled board meeting Wednesday evening.
The high point of the meeting came at the tail end of the almost four hour meeting when the board unanimously approved a motion to offer Robert Hampton a two-year contract as principal.. The position is currently held by Corey Wiltz who has accepted a position with USD 253 for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Mr. Hampton, come be our next principal,” Board President Matt Horton said. “We are excited to have you. Get here and lets get him introduced and get things headed the right direction.”
Ongoing disciplinary concerns led the USD 251 board to make changes to the student handbook effective immediately. Horton expressed his concerns regarding disciplinary issues in the schools. He explained since adopting the Conscious Discipline practices behaviors have increased and it has now reached a point where changes must be made. He said the behaviors students are exhibiting demonstrate a lack of respect and administration should be able to use other discipline techniques and not be limited to only Conscious Discipline. i
“Conscious Discipline in theory sounds great and they came in and defended it,” Horton said. “But we have got a mess. We have a school that is running with very little discipline in it and it has got to change and it has got to change immediately. I don’t think it is an issue that can wait until next years handbook, I would like to see it changed tonight.”
District Superintendent Bob Blair explained that Conscious Discipline is a trauma-informed approach to discipline and can work well with students who have experienced trauma and loss in their lives. He also outlined some of the other disciplinary methods schools have used over the years, including points systems to address and correct problem behaviors.
“Conscious Discipline is one tool in a toolbox,” Blair said.
The board agreed Conscious Discipline has been effective for some teachers and some students have responded well. They were in agreement that if it is working in some instances it would be a disservice to staff and students to discontinue using it entirely. They were in agreement that other options for discipline should be made available for staff as needed.
Horton introduced the following motion:
“I move to rescind the Conscious Discipline approach, pages 19 and 20, as the only means of addressing student behavior from the NLC Junior High Section of the student handbook as it applies to junior high students,” Horton said. “The teachers and principal are directed to apply appropriate consequences for student code of conduct violations. Consequences can be detentions, in school suspension, out of school suspension or other consequences appropriate to the behavior. Furthermore, junior high teachers are responsible for maintaining proper control of students in their classroom and in other areas of the school. The administration is directed to implement a discipline point system for the 2021-2022 school year for junior high students. This will serve to ensure students are taught self control, positive character and school consequences will be consistent for all students.”
Ultimately the board passed the motion unanimously.
Representatives from the North Lyon County Education Association attended the meeting to talk to the board about diversity and inclusion. The group read a statement composed by the teachers in light of a recent instance of discrimination. Their position highlights the importance of individuality, diversity and inclusion.
“We want parents to know we are dedicated to educating every child in a safe and inclusive environment,” the statement read in part. “We look at this as an opportunity to welcome opinions and to learn from this moment so we can affirm for our students that their individuality makes our district stronger.”
The board approved the school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year. They did table the presented calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. They are requesting it be reviewed again to see if there would be a way to reduce the number of days school is in session.
After a lengthy executive session the board voted unanimously to terminate Michael Lanzrath, library aide. The termination was effective immediately. No additional information regarding the reason for the termination was provided.
“Long tough meeting, this isn’t always easy,” Horton said. “I think people out there know that. Sorry to have to make some of the decisions we made tonight. I know they won’t be popular.”
In other business the board:
Heard a presentation from Cindy Jensen regarding the CPA audit. Jensen reported no concerns regarding the USD 251 budget. The board approved a motion to accept the CPA audit as presented.
Received an update on construction plans for the preschool building. No action was taken.
Approved the treasurer’s report from Feb. 28, 2021.
Received a brief overview of student ACT scores. A more in-depth report will be presented in April.
