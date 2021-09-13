Timothy L. Helmer of Emporia died on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his home. He was 62.
Tim was born on June 4, 1959, in Burlington, Kansas, the son of Delbert R. and Anna Ernestine Brown Helmer. He married Mary Mayes on December 6, 1986 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. They later divorced.
Surviving family members include sons, Jacob R. Helmer, and Adam C. Helmer both of Emporia; brother, Jeffery Helmer of Lebo; sister, Jeannie Woltje of Salina, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Jo Saffer.
Tim worked for Modine Manufacturing from 1978 to 2005 and later worked at Hills Pet Nutrition. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Leo Council 727, Emporia, serving as Grand Knight 2012/13.
Cremation is planned with Mass of Christian burial to be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home and the family will greet people following the rosary.
Memorial contributions to Emporia Child Care can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.