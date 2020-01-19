The annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life will be held Monday throughout the community. Youth activities for grades 3 - 12 will be held from 2:30 - 4 p.m. at Webb Hall in Emporia State University’s Memorial Union.
At 5 p.m., the community is invited to assemble at William Allen White Library for the memorial march to Emporia Presbyterian Church, 802 Commercial St. At 6 p.m. a celebration service will be held at the church, with refreshments to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.