About 150 cyclists ranging in age from 19 to 69 participated in Sunday’s La Grind gravel bike race, marking one of the largest public events in the area since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to High Gear Cyclery, Inc. owner and event organizer Matt Brown, the event actually had as many as 185 sign ups at one point, with a few riders opting out as heat indexes climbed into the 100s over the weekend. The virus itself, Brown said, did little to deter competitors thanks to continued collaboration between members of Lyon County Public Health and other health agencies throughout the 100-mile race’s planning and execution stages.
“We didn’t really have much of a draw for spectators this year, which was part of the plan,” Brown said, referring to the event’s lack of vendors, downtown booths and other activities. “When we started planning the race this year, the number one thing for us to worry about was supporting riders and giving them a good event. So, going through all those hoops and having all that extra planning was something really important for us. Just being able to have an event that returns everyone to a sense of normalcy, at least for a bit, was huge. We had a lot of the riders thank us afterwards for moving ahead and pushing forward to get this done.”
Richard Paz, a 56-year-old racing veteran from Leavenworth who finished 19th overall in the 100-mile race, was one of those riders. Speaking on his entire weekend in Emporia, Paz said he believed the event “couldn’t have been handled any better.”
“The support here was done in such a superb fashion,” he said. “Everyone was masked up, and they took in everything as far as protective measures, but they also had everything we could ever need out there. The attitude of all the locals was fantastic. It was just a low-key way of experiencing the gorgeous green [Flint Hills] again, which is something I really loved doing during the Dirty Kanza. It was amazing again. I call it ‘prairie zen.’”
The differences of the 2020 La Grind even extended as far as the event’s award ceremony — or lack of ceremony, that is. In an effort to maintain social distancing protocols, this year’s winners are set to receive their champion jerseys through the mail, and should arrive sometime next week. For other finishers — including those involved in the 22-mile Fun Ride and 50-mile Endurance Challenge — race results can be accessed online at www.athlinks.com/event/314518/results/Event/894948/Course/1734325/Results. A full list of champions has also been included with this article.
“I just want to say thanks again to all our sponsors, all the health departments and consultants we worked with, the great volunteers we had and all the riders that came out to make this event a success,” Brown said. “This was something that we did for them, and they all made the most of it. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.